Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in Gondal of Gujarat's Rajkot district.
Fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the fire.
Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi Today: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in North India Including Delhi-NCR (Watch Videos).
However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
No reports of causality or damages have been reported so far. (ANI)
Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: United Muslim Forum Extends Support to BRS for Upcoming Polls.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)