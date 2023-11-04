Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in Gondal of Gujarat's Rajkot district.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the fire.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

No reports of causality or damages have been reported so far. (ANI)

