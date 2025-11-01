Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Gujarat Government is set to develop the country's first Vrindavan Gauchar Park in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, as part of its "Anant Anadi Vadnagar" initiative. The ₹15-crore project aims to create a global model of cow-based rural development, blending heritage, culture, tourism, and sustainability.

According to the Government Information Department, the Vrindavan Gauchar Park will be developed near Gaurikund in the Amarthol area of Vadnagar, providing a permanent solution to the problem of stray cattle while promoting modern rural innovation. The Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) will serve as the nodal agency for the project, with coordination at the municipal and district levels.

Also Read | Telangana: 52 Students Fell Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning at BC Residential Boys School in Gadwal.

The park will feature dedicated grazing land, a water supply system, a veterinary hospital, a milk processing plant, and CCTV surveillance. Designed as more than just a traditional cowshed, the facility will feature a rural innovation hub showcasing cow-based research, renewable energy production, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Officials stated that the project will also focus on improving cattle health, enhancing milk productivity, and creating employment opportunities in the dairy, veterinary services, and transportation sectors. Women's active participation in dairy cooperatives will help boost rural income and empower self-help groups.

Also Read | Kasibugga Stampede: 9 Devotees Dead in Stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh; PM Narendra Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu and Others Express Grief (Watch Video).

The park is also expected to emerge as a unique tourism destination. Visitors will experience rural life, local handicrafts, traditional cuisine, and eco-friendly farming practices. The project is envisioned as a confluence of culture, economy, and ecology, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Gramoday se Bharat Uday" (From the Rise of Villages to the Rise of India).

With its holistic approach, the Vrindavan Gauchar Park aims to transform Vadnagar into a global symbol of heritage-led development and sustainable progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)