New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): President of the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA), Yatin Oza, whose senior advocate designation was withdrawn by the Gujarat High Court after his allegations of corruption against the Registry, tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that Oza needs to be more careful with what he says.

Counsels appearing for Oza told the court that he had also tendered an unconditional apology before the High Court.

The Bench then adjourned for two weeks the plea of Oza who has challenged the Gujarat High Court's decision to withdraw the senior advocate designation earlier conferred on him. The court said it hopes that the High Court will take note of Oza's unconditional apology and close the case.

Last month, the High Court took the decision to withdraw Oza's senior advocate designation following its order initiating suo motu contempt proceedings against him in view of allegations of corruption levelled by him against the Court Registry.

The top court hearing the case noted that Oza "has been quite apologetic before it and he said that he should not have used the words he used. Those words were used in the heat of the situation where everybody is troubled by the prevailing problem of COVID and the grievances of the younger members of Bar."

"The common theme which goes through all these submissions is that the petitioner has been a leader of the Bar and has made considerable contribution but at times has exceeded his brief in expressing his sentiments in a language which is best avoided. This appears to be another incident of the same nature as in the past.

"The counsels and the petitioner state that there was an unqualified apology even before the full court and before the court seized of the contempt matter," the Bench noted.

In its order, the top court stated that Oza said that his statements were uncalled for which he deeply regrets and assured not to ever in future repeat such conduct.

"The grievances may exist but can always be conveyed in a better language," stated the top court, adding that systems can be improved but imputations should not unnecessarily be made.

"We consider it appropriate that the contempt court itself first applies its mind to the issue. The petitioner has no hesitation in saying that he has apologised unconditionally and will apologise unconditionally in the contempt proceedings and pray for bringing to closure those proceedings.

"He submits that he will also make a representation to the full court stating that the deprivation of his gown for the existing period already is sufficient punishment for him and he stood chastened and that the full court may reconsider the aspect of the restoration of the senior's gown rather than depriving him for all times to come," the Bench noted in its order.

As a leader of the Bar and as a senior member, a far greater responsibility is expected of him to not only be more restrained but also to guide the younger lawyers in these difficult times, the apex court stated in its order while deferring the hearing before it by two weeks.

"We hope, in the meantime, a finality would be given to the two aspects we have stated aforesaid list on August 26, 2020," the top court said. (ANI)

