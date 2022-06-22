Ahmedabad, June 22: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home isolation. Patel in a tweet on Tuesday night said he underwent the RT-PCR test after noticing normal symptoms, and it turned out to be positive.

"I am currently completely healthy and under home isolation on the advice of doctors. I urge all friends who have come in contact with me to take care," said Patel, who also holds charge of the water resource department. Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari Tests Positive for COVID-19, Admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Gujarat has seen a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks. The state reported 226 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as per a bulletin released by the health department. There are currently 1,524 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

