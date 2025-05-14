Ahmedabad, May 14 (PTI) Complainants and fraud victims in Gujarat can now access various services online without visiting police stations, said officials.

To improve citizen-centric police services, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched two portals – i-PRAGATI and ‘Tera Tujhko Arpan' (concerning cyber crime refunds) – and an app to request unfreezing of frozen bank accounts, they said.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks: BJP Leader Uma Bharti Demands Immediate Dismissal, FIR Against MP Minister Over Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Currently, forms need to be filled out at every stage of an investigation, such as during FIR registration, conducting a panchnama, arresting the accused, and filing the chargesheet.

Through the i-PRAGATI (Investigation Progress Report through Automatically Generated Accurate and Timely Information) portal, a part of the eGujCop system, a complainant will receive SMSes whenever any of these four key stages are completed.

Also Read | All Strikes Executed Without Loss of Indian Assets: Indian Government on ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes on Pakistani Airbases.

This ensures that the complainant remains fully informed about the progress of an investigation, said a government release.

‘Tera Tujhko Arpan' platform will speed up refunds for citizens who have lost money to cybercrime, mainly through Lok Adalats, it said.

This portal will benefit citizens and police stations by streamlining the refund procedure and improving the overall efficiency of cybercrime resolution, said the release.

The CM launched another application designed for online submission to unfreeze bank accounts that have been frozen.

When a complaint related to online financial crime is reported to the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, the bank account of the accused person is frozen through the NCRP portal to prevent the diversion of fraudulently obtained money.

This new application allows applicants across any state in India to request the Gujarat police for the unfreezing of their bank accounts without visiting in person.

They can submit an online request, receive an application number, and track the status via their contact number or WhatsApp from home, said the release.

The application notifies the applicant via email when their bank account is unfrozen, eliminating the need for phone calls or other forms of contact, added the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)