Ahmedabad, Jun 21 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday detected 226 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,28,086, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,946, while the count of recoveries rose to 12,15,616 after 163 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

With this, the state has 1,524 active cases, with two patients on ventilator support, he said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad recorded 108, Surat 37, Vadodara 28, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar four cases each, among others, the official said.

A fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in Daman district, taking the number of active cases to nine in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, officials said.

A total of 11.09 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state so far and 55,584 people received the jab on Tuesday, it was stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,28,086, new cases 226, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,15,616, active cases 1,524, people tested so far - figures not released.

