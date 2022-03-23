Vadodara, Mar 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man brutally killed a 19-year-old collegian by stabbing her multiple times and chopping off her hand for rejecting his love in Vadodara city of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused was arrested.

After attacking the victim, identified as Trisha Solanki, on Tuesday evening, the accused Kalpesh Thakor dumped her body on the outskirts of the city, police said.

Solanki's body was found lying in an isolated area with several stab wounds and her right hand severed. The accused, Kalpesh Thakor, was arrested on the charge of murder, a police officer said.

"Thakor had known the victim for the last four years and was harassing her repeatedly. He had called her to meet him and he killed her using a sharp weapon. His was one-sided love for the victim," Additional Commissioner of Police Chirag Koradiya told reporters.

The victim was staying with her uncle's family in Vadodara and preparing for a police recruitment exam.

After the brutal murder, crime branch sleuths narrowed down on Thakor, who was in the past reprimanded by the victim's relatives for harassing her.

During the interrogation, Thakor said he was angry with the victim as she was not reciprocating his love, and becoming friends with someone else, investigators said.

"The accused had blackmailed Solanki to become his friend around three years ago, but he was not in touch with her after she returned to Godhra," police said in a release.

Thakor wanted to meet Solanki again after she returned from Godhra to Vadodara, but she refused. Enraged by the refusal he decided to kill her and forced her to meet him on Tuesday evening, the release said.

"He carried a sharp weapon and persuaded her to come to an isolated place where he hit her on her nape, before stabbing her several times. He then took off on her two-wheeler which he parked elsewhere before joining his friend on Tuesday night," the crime branch said.

