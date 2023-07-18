Himmatnagar, July 18: A 56-year-old woman and her daughter were killed when a portion of the ceiling of a house collapsed on them in Himmatnagar town of Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday when the victims were asleep in their house near the polo ground in the town, a B-division police station official said. Opposition Meet Ends: 26-Party Front Vows to Put United Fight Against BJP Under 'INDIA' Banner as Second Opposition Meeting Concludes.

Mumtajbanu and her daughter Busrabibi (19) were sleeping when the ceiling fan along with a portion of the ceiling came crashing down on them, he said.

Neighbours heard the crash and rushed to the scene. The duo were pulled out from the debris and taken to the civil hospital in an ambulance, the official said. Scorpene Submarines Deal Update: India, France To Conclude Negotiations Without Difficulty, Say Sources.

Both declared dead by doctors, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered on Tuesday and a forensics team has been roped in to investigate the incident, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)