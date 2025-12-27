Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar during his visit to Gujarat for the promotion of Nepal's tourism, said an official statement.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Ambassador praised the world-class tourism attractions developed in Gujarat under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He held detailed discussions with the Chief Minister, particularly on cooperation in the sectors of tourism, information technology, hydro energy, manufacturing, and education.

Also Read | 'How Can We Trust CBI?': Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Question Agency As It Moves Supreme Court Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Bail (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister shared that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has emerged as a manufacturing hub and is also well prepared to become a leader in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and global capacity centres, and further explained how Gujarat has become a major attraction for tourists from across the world with destinations such as the Statue of Unity, the White Desert, and spiritual tourism sites including Somnath, Dwarka, and Ambaji.

This meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjeev Kumar; the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Mamta Verma, Industries Commissioner P Swaroop and members of the Nepal delegation.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Mother Strangles 6-Year-Old Daughter to Death in Kalamboli for Not Speaking Marathi.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Ambassador of Nepal, Shankar Prasad Sharma, along with his entire team, inspected the under-construction international motor bridge at Charchhum in the Dharchula area of Uttarakhand, along the India-Nepal border.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma said the bridge is almost complete, while the link road to it is under construction and will be completed by the end of December.

"Bridge construction is almost complete, and the link road to the bridge is currently under construction. By the end of December, that will be completed as well. We look forward to the inauguration of this bridge very soon," the Nepalese Ambassador said.

The Nepalese Ambassador also said that this international motor bridge will serve as a strong people-to-people link between the two countries. It will give fresh momentum to trade, tourism, and social interactions and further strengthen the historic relations between India and Nepal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)