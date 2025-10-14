Bhavnagar, October 14: A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in the Anandnagar area of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Monday, police said. Bhavnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police, RR Singhal, said rescue operations are underway, and the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, RR Singhal said, "A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Bhavnagar. The fire brigade team is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. The injured have been admitted to the hospital..." Gujarat Building Collapse: Under-Construction Building Collapses in Nadiad, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Portion of Three-Storey Building Collapses in Bhavnagar

#WATCH | Gujarat | Bhavnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police, R R Singhal says, "A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Bhavnagar. The fire brigade team is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. The injured have been admitted to the hospital..." pic.twitter.com/fKD567LxdK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)