Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (PTI) Gujarat reported 810 new coronavirus cases on Monday, takingits COVID-19 tally to 2,42,655, the state health department said.

With six new fatalities, the state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,288, it said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 2,28,144, after 1,016 more patients were discharged from hospitals, said the department in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate increased to 94. 02 per cent, it said.

As many as 52,906 tests were conducted for COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the number of samples tested so far in the state to 94,90,011, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,42,655, new cases 810, deaths 4,288, active cases 10,223, people tested so far 94,90,011.

