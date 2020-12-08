Ahmedabad, Dec 8 (PTI) With 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rose to 2,21,493 on Tuesday, the state health department said.

As many as 15 more patients succumbed to COVID-19, raising the statewide fatalities to 4,110, it said.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 1,531 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, said the department in a release.

This took the number of recovered cases to 2,03,111, said the release.

With this, the recovery rate in the state stands at 91.70 per cent, it said.

There are now 14,272 active cases in Gujarat.

As many as 60,875 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the count of samples examined so far to 83,71,433.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,21,493, new cases 1,325, deaths 4,110, active cases 14,272, recoveries 2,03,111, people tested so far 83,71,433.

