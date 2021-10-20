Ahmedabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus infections which increased the state's caseload to 8,26,340, the health department said.

Also Read | Punjab Congress MLA Joginder Pal Thrashes Man for Asking About Constituency Work in Boha (Watch Video).

The state also reported a COVID-19 death after more than ten days, raising the death toll due to the pandemic to 10,087.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition & Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsune Edition Launched.

The death was reported in Valsad district.

As many as 22 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8,16,077, said the department in its release.

With this, the number of active cases in the state stood at 176 including three patients who are on ventilator support, it said.

As many as 2.96 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day. A total of 6.76 crore doses have been administered so far in the state.

Valsad and Rajkot districts reported three new cases of infection each, followed by two cases each in Ahmedabad and Anand and one each in Jamnagar, Junagadh, Navsari and Surat.

With two patients recovering in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the tally of discharged COVID-19 patients in the UT rose to 10,642. The UT has so far reported total 10,648 coronavirus positive cases and four deaths. There are two active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,340, New cases 14, Death toll 10,087, Total discharged 8,16,077, Active cases 176, People tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)