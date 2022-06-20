Ahmedabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Gujarat reported 217 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which increased the tally to 12,27,860, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,946, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 130 to touch 12,15,453, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,461, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 99 new cases, followed by 45 in Surat, 31 in Vadodara, seven in Gandhinagar, among other districts, he added.

A government release said the total number of vaccine doses administered so far stood at 11.09 crore, including 45,769 on Monday.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has eight active cases, all of which are in Daman, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,27,860, new cases 217, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,15,453, active cases 1,461, people tested so far - figures not released.

