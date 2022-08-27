Ahmedabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 314 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the state's tally to 12,69,436 and the toll to 11,005, a health official said.

The recovery count rose by 226 to touch 12,56,519, leaving Gujarat with 1,912 active cases, he added.

The deaths took place in Ahmedabad and Gir Somnath, the official said.

Ahmedabad accounted for 77 of the new cases, followed by 51 in Vadodara, 37 in Surat, 29 in Gandhinagar, 27 in Rajkot, among other districts, he said.

A government release said 2.90 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total number of doses administered in Gujarat so far to 12.29 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,69,439, new cases 314, death toll 11,005, discharged 12,56,519, active cases 1,912, people tested so far - figures not released.

