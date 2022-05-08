Ahmedabad, May 8 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 37 COVID-19 cases, of which 34 were from Ahmedabad city alone, raising the state's tally to 12,24,507, said a health department official.

The recovery count increased by 15 to touch 12,13,416, leaving the state with an active caseload of 147, he said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 10,944 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he added.

Ahmedabad district led with 35 cases followed by one each in Jamnagar and Vadodara, the official informed.

A government release said 11,399 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Sunday, increasing the number of doses administered so far to 10.81 crore.

There was no active case in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,507, new cases 37, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,416, active cases 147, people tested so far - figures not released.

