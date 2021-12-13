Ahmedabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Gujarat reported 58 COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its tally to 8,28,191, while one death, in Valsad, took the toll to 10,099, an official said.

The number of people discharged during the day was 56, after which the overall recovery count mounted to 8,17,543, leaving Gujarat with an active tally of 549, including five critical patients, he said.

Ahmedabad added the highest 19 cases in the day, followed by 13 in Vadodara, five each in Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Kutch among other districts, he said.

An official release said 8.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 2.56 lakh on Monday.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which has so far reported 10,658 COVID-19 cases, 10,651 recoveries and four deaths, has three active cases, officials in the Union Territory informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,191, new cases 58, death toll 10,099, discharged 8,17,543 active cases 549, people tested so far - figures not released.

