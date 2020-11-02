Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Gujarat reported 875 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing its tally to 1,74,679, the state health department said.

The state recorded the death of four more COVID-19 patients, pushing the toll to 3,728, it said.

Also Read | Patanjali Sold 25 Lakh Coronil Kits in Past 4 Months, Mops Up Rs 250 Crore Revenue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

At the same time, 1,004 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recovered cases to 1,58,251, said the department in a release.

It further said a total of 52,880 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of samples tested so far to 61,57,811.

Also Read | India's First Solar-Powered Miniature Train Launched at Veli Tourist Village in Kerala.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,679, new cases 875, deaths 3,728, discharged 1,58,251, active cases 12,700, people tested so far 61,57,811.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)