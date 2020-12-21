Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 960 new coronavirus cases on Monday - a sub-1,000 count reported after a gap of more than a month - taking its tally to 2,36,259, while 1,268 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

The statewide death toll rose to 4,241 with seven fresh COVID-19 fatalities, said the department in a release.

As many as 1,268 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 2,20,393, it said.

With this, the state's recovered rate stood at 93. 28 per cent.

There are now 11,625 active cases in the state with 66 patients being on ventilators, the release said.

With 960 new infections, Gujarat recorded the daily COVID-19 cases in three digits after a gap of over one month.

Ahmedabad recorded 211 new cases, followed by Surat at 150, Vadodara 135 and Rajkot 122.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar recorded 40 new cases, Kutch 31, Banaskantha 26, Junagadh and Panchmahal 24 each, ,Mehsana 21, Dahod 17, Kheda 16, Jamnagar 15 Anand 13 and Bharuch 11 etc.

Out of the seven new fatalities, four were in Ahmedabad and three in Surat, said the release.

As many as 54,612 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours at a rate of 840.18 tests per day per million population, it said.

With this, a total of 91,08,393 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Gujarat so far.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, the number of total COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged at 3,335 and 3,325, respectively, officials said.

Two patients have died so far, while eight others are under treatment in the adjoining UT, they said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,36,259, new cases 960, deaths 4,241, active cases 11,625 and people tested so far 91,08,393.

