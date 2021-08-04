Ahmedabad, Aug 4 (PTI) With the addition of 15 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Gujarat reached 8,24,954 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 28 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 8,14,665, while the toll remained steady at 10,076, as no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent in the state, which is now left with 213 active cases, he said.

Vadodara reported four new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with three, Surat and Junagadh two each, and Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Kutch, and Tapi one case each, it was stated.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new COVID-19 case during the day. With this, the region's tally now stands at 10,624, of which 10,605 patients have recovered and four have died of the infection. The Union Territory currently has 15 active cases, a release stated.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive remained suspended on account of Mamata Diwas, which is observed on Wednesdays for universal immunisation programmes for pregnant women, children and infants.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,954, new cases 15, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,665, active cases 213, people tested so far - figures not released.

