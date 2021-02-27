Ahmedabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 451 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,69,482, the state health department said.

With 328 people being discharged after treatment in the day, the tally of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 2,62,815, it said, adding that the state's recovery rate stood at 97.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the overall death toll in Gujarat rose to 4,409 with one more person succumbing to COVID-19 disease during the day, the department said in a release.

The state is now left with 2,258 active cases.

At 106, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the state during the day, followed by 94 in Surat, 82 in Vadodara, and 40 in Rajkot.

Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported 16 new cases, while Gandhinagar, Anand and Kutch each reported nine cases. Jamnagar reported eight new infections.

With a surge in new cases, the number of micro containment areas in Ahmedabad city has been raised to 26, the city civic body said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,69,482, new cases 451, death toll 4,409, discharged 2,62,815, active cases 2,258, people tested so far - figures not released.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of COVID-19 cases remained unchanged at 3,378, and recoveries at 3,372.

There are four active cases in the UT as of now, officials said.

