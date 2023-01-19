Surat, January 19: Devotees have thronged a Shiva temple in Surat in Gujarat with live crabs as offerings because it is believed such an act would fulfil wishes and also relieve pain, especially from ear ailments.

The offerings were made on Wednesday, which as per the Hindu calendar is an auspicious date of 'paush' month coming just after Makar Sankranti, also called 'Uttarayan' here, a temple functionary explained. Video: Man Dies While Offering Namaz in Nagpur, Haunting Footage Captured on CCTV.

Watch Video: Live Crabs Offered to Shivling

#WATCH | Devotees offer crabs to Lord Shiva at Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple in Gujarat's Surat (18.01) pic.twitter.com/E66MoglQEX — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Crabs were offered to the 'shivling' in Ramnath Ghela Mahadev Temple situated along the banks of the Tapi river in Umra here, he added. "People believe their wish will be fulfilled if they offer live crabs to the shivling. It is also believed such an act will relieve ear pain. While most devotees offer flowers, leaves and milk, many wait for this day to offer live crabs," temple priest Manoj Goswami said. UP Horror: Mother Sacrifices 4-Month-Old Child to Fulfil Her Wish in Sultanpur, Arrested (Watch Video).

"The crabs are collected by the temple management from fishermen after permission is obtained from relevant authorities. They are then released in the river," he added. As per popular belief in these parts, a crab touched the feet of Lord Ram when he was near the Tapi river.

Lord Ram blessed the crab and since then it is believed those offering live crabs at this temple would see wishes granted and relief from pain. Devotee Trupti Lashkari expressed joy that she was able to offer a live crab at the temple on Wednesday.

