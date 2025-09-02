Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 2 (ANI): Two people died and 20 others were injured due to a drum blast, which triggered a fire in a textile mill in Gujarat's Jolva village in Surat district on Monday, officials said.

Fire department officials said that two bodies have been recovered and the fire has been brought under control.

"Bardoli fire control room received a call about a fire that broke out at a dyeing mill near Kadodara. Multiple fire teams reached the spot. As per the manager and the primary information, around 15-20 people are injured. We have recovered two dead bodies. The fire is completely under control," a district fire official told ANI.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya, the fire at Santosh cloth mill has mostly been controlled after the drum blast at the mill, with multiple fire tenders and concerned agencies on the spot.

"In the Jolva extension of Palsana police station, a drum blasted at Santosh textile mill. As soon as we got the message, the Police, the fire brigade and concerned agencies immediately reached the spot. The fire has been mostly controlled," SP Gadhiya told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

