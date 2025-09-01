A massive fire broke out in Gujarat's Surat today, September 1. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a textile mill in Surat's Jolva village after a drum exploded. After the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Speaking about the incident, SP Rajesh Gadhiya, "In the Jolva extension of Palsana police station, a drum blasted at a textile mill. Police, fire brigade and concerned agencies immediately reached the spot, and efforts were made to douse the fire caused by the explosion." SP Rajesh Gadhiya further said that the blaze was controlled and 22 workers were injured in the incident. "Out of which 15 were admitted to the Palsana Hospital and the other 7 were admitted to a hospital in Surat. 2 are missing... We will search for them once the fire is doused completely," he added. The SP also said that they are providing aid to the family members of the missing individuals. Gujarat Fire: Trailer Goes Up in Flames on Gandhidham-Kandla Highway in Kutch (Watch Video).

Massive Fore Breaks at Textile Mill in Surat's Jolva Village

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat | SP Rajesh Gadhiya says, "In the Jolva extension of Palsana police station, a drum blasted at a textile mill... Police, fire brigade and concerned agencies immediately reached the spot, and efforts were made to douse the fire (caused by the explosion).… https://t.co/yPF081fd3y pic.twitter.com/KlEfwWoxCw — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)