Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 27 (ANI): Two labourers were injured while working at the Sindhrot water project in Vadodara when a span of the bridge, being erected to carry a pipeline collapsed, an official told on Saturday.

"Two labourers were injured while working at the Sindhrot water project when a span of the bridge being erected to carry a pipeline collapsed," Amrut Makwana, Additional City Engineer of Vadodara Municipal Corporation told ANI. The injured labourers were admitted to the hospital.

The water supply project has been taken up by Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to take care of the requirement of water in the future.

Makwana told that the Sindhrot project's aim is to deliver clean drinking water to the people and it was in its final stages when the fifth span collapsed during construction.

According to Makwana, the contractor Raj Kamal is accountable for the accident.

"The corporation had planned to supply water to the households from Sindhrot Mahisagar river. On Saturday evening we received a call which stated that a structure to carry the water at Sindhrot has fallen down resulting in the injury of two," Municipal councillor Jha Desai.

"Upon reaching the location, we found no officer being there. Hence such a huge project of Rs 168 crore has failed due to the corporation's negligence," Jha added.

The councillor demanded strict actions against the contractor. (ANI)

