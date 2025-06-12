Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Surat on Thursday to take part in several programmes, including a farmer interaction in Bardoli under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp' Abhiyan.

During his visit, he will interact with farmers in Bardoli, Gujarat, and discuss their practical problems. Before that, he will attend Kisan Chaupal to listen to them personally.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present during the visit aimed at addressing farmers' concerns and promoting advanced, region-specific agricultural research.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chouhan interacted with farmers during a 'Kisan Chaupal' event held in Tigipur village, Delhi, and emphasised his deep commitment to farmers, declaring that,"serving farmers was like the service of God to him."

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that serving farmers was like the serving of God to him. He added that this was the reason he was going among farmers across the country and interacting with them.

The Minister highlighted that while the 'Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign' drew close, it marked "a new beginning" in India's agricultural policy direction.

The program was organised as part of the nationwide 'Developed Agriculture Sankalp Abhiyan', which concludes today.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, this 15-day campaign started in Odisha on 29 May. Under this nationwide campaign, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has interacted with farmers from Odisha, Jammu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Delhi.

During this program, 2170 teams of 16 thousand scientists from across the country will join virtually. So far, these teams have reached one crore eight lakh farmers through the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan program.

Through this program, farmers are being informed about research for advanced agriculture, keeping in mind the needs of their specific area, climatic conditions, soil fertility capacity, and other factors. Along with this, efforts are also being made to listen to the practical problems and needs of farmers and find their solutions so that the direction and policies of future agricultural research can be decided. (ANI)

