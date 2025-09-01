Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister and MP from Gandhinagar, Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Shri Harsh Sanghavi, inaugurated several safety and security projects in Gandhinagar today.

As part of this initiative, the "Dial 112 Jan Rakshak Project" was launched, which includes a state-of-the-art call centre and the deployment of 500 Jan Rakshak vans. Additionally, under the Police Mobility Improvement Program, 534 new Bolero vans were flagged off for public service. On this occasion, vehicle keys were symbolically handed over to police drivers by dignitaries.

Furthermore, under the Gujarat Police Housing Project, newly constructed residential and non-residential buildings worth Rs 217 crore were virtually inaugurated by Shri Amit Shah. For the first time in India, the Mansa Police Station in Gandhinagar was awarded the IS 15700 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

While inaugurating the "Jan Rakshak - 112" service, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that citizens will no longer need to dial multiple numbers for emergency services. With just one number -- 112, immediate assistance can be accessed for police, fire, ambulance, women's helpline, and child helpline services. Equipped with sophisticated GPS-enabled vehicles and advanced software, the Gujarat Government has taken a significant step toward "New Age Smart Policing."

The modern control room in Ahmedabad, staffed by 150 personnel, will operate 24/7 to serve the people of the state.

Commending Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi for their initiatives in strengthening Gujarat's security framework, Amit Shah highlighted that Gujarat, being a sensitive border state with a vast coastline and vulnerable regions such as Kutch and Banaskantha, had previously witnessed several untoward incidents. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these borders have been secured like an "impregnable fortress." (ANI)

