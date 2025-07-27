Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the special edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, along with armed forces personnel to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Speaking about the event, the Minister said that the 'Sunday on Cycle' had been organised from Sabarmati Ashram to Gujarat Vidaypeeth.

"To commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunday on Cycle has been organised from Sabarmati Ashram to Gujarat Vidyapeeth, the route Mahatma Gandhi used to cycle regularly. The armed forces joined us and gave the message that Sunday on the Cycle is a health mantra. Prime Minister Modi gave the slogan of Fit India, and in line with this, Sunday on Cycle is organised every Sunday," Mandaviya told ANI.

Mandaviya further appealed to all to cycle in order to stay fit.

"I would like to appeal to every Indian to cycle for one hour every day..." he added.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Rope Skipping team led by Dr Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, My Bikes and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in the capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

Earlier on July 20, the 32nd edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle culminated in a grand celebration of fitness and a strong message against substance abuse with Mandaviya riding a cycle along with a massive crowd of over 3000 individuals at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi, a release said.

Emphasising the importance of keeping the nation's youth away from drugs, Mandaviya encouraged the large crowd gathered at the BHU campus to adopt an active lifestyle and said, "A healthy body can only lead to a healthy mind, and a healthy mind can only catalyse the nation towards Viksit Bharat."

The special edition of the nationwide cycling initiative was organised in partnership with several educational institutions, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), DAV College Management Committee, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Bal Bharati Public School. (ANI)

