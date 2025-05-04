Ahmedabad, May 4 (PTI) Parts of Gujarat witnessed unseasonal rain on Sunday, with the IMD forecasting more showers in several parts of the state and a fall in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

While the rain brought some relief from the scorching summer heat, it damaged standing crops and those kept in the open, especially in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli and Gandhinagar districts, said officials.

Rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms was recorded in isolated areas of Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar and Mehsana districts, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in many places in Gujarat during the next five days, with isolated places likely to witness heavy rainfall till May 6, and heavy to very heavy rain on May 7-8, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

“A fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature during the next 5 days is very likely over the region,” the IMD said.

Due to the rain, the maximum temperature in Ahmedabad will likely drop from 39 degrees Celsius to 35-36 degrees in the next seven days, even as the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Vadodara city, which was sizzling at over 40 degrees, will cool down to 35-36 degrees, it said.

Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, and Surat districts are very likely to receive heavy rainfall on May 7, even as light to moderate rain with thundershower is very likely across most of the districts from Monday, said the weather department.

According to the IMD, the northwest Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coasts will remain choppy with high waves and wind speeds of up to 50-55 kmph.

