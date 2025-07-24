Vav-Tharad (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): Locals in Vav-Tharad located near the international border with Pakistan expressed their gratitude to Indian soldiers and the government for providing security during Operation Sindoor. BSF Assistant Commandant Santosh Kumar said that the border villages provided immense support to the BSF during the operation.

Speaking to ANI, BSF Assistant Commandant Santosh Kumar said, "The Border Security Force showcased unprecedented courage and defence strategy during Operation Sindoor. During this time, not only did we keep a keen eye on every move of the enemy, but also kept the border area completely secure through quick action... Civil administration provided excellent cooperation and medical aid to the BSF. The border villages also provided a lot of support to the BSF, enabling smooth coordination at the local level. This support and trust is the biggest power of the BSF."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A local resident said that after the Pahalgam attack, war-like situations had arisen and people here were terrified.

"Then the BSF consoled us and explained that there is nothing to be afraid of. They also taught us how to deal with war-like situations. The BSF and the people fully cooperated with each other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has the strength to deal with any situation," he said.

Also Read | 'Those Days Are Over': US President Donald Trump Criticises American Tech Companies for Building Factories in China, Hiring Workers in India.

Another local resident said, "The environment was very horrifying during Operation Sindoor here. BSF spread awareness among the public. They said that no one can hamper India's security as the armed forces of the country stand in protection. They said that we need to be aware of any intruder and hand them to the police."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at the Nadabet Border Outpost today.

During Operation Sindoor, BSF jawans bravely thwarted Pakistan's attacks on Gujarat's borders, a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

At that time, local villagers followed the government's guidelines diligently, making significant contributions to the strategic efforts during the conflict. The villagers praised the bravery of India's soldiers and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a true hero for the success of Operation Sindoor, the statement said.

Vishaji Rajput, a resident of Suigam, stated that after the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister responded decisively through Operation Sindoor, sending a clear message that India will not tolerate aggression.

He praised the Prime Minister as a true national leader and commended the armed forces for their bravery. He added that the local community followed government directives diligently and helped raise public awareness.

Indrasinh Vikramsinh Rajput, a resident of the village, stated that their village is situated right along the border. During Operation Sindoor, the BSF, police, and administration provided proper guidance. We followed the guidelines strictly, and the youth of the village said, "Just say the word, and we will come forward to fight." We are filled with patriotism and have no fear. Evil intentions must be crushed--and that is exactly what our jawans did.

Another resident, Lakhmanbhai Chaudhary, appreciated and expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the brave soldiers of India for their role in Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)