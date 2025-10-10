Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): A seminar was organised in the first phase of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference - North Gujarat, on the topic "Decarbonization of the Economy: harnessing Solar Energy - Leveraging Carbon Credit" at Ganpat University in Mehsana district, according to the chief minister's office (CMO) release.

Experts from the industry, academic institutions, and the environmental sector were present at this seminar.

The main objective of the program was to spread awareness about the use of new and renewable energy sources, especially solar energy, to reduce increasing carbon emissions in the environment. Experts provided information by presenting presentations at this seminar.

The experts present at the seminar stated that India is committed to achieving the "Net Zero Carbon" target in the coming decades. In this direction, industries and institutions can reduce their carbon footprint by extensively using solar energy.

Installing solar panels not only saves on electricity costs but also provides additional financial benefits through carbon credits.

Today, through carbon credits in India and Gujarat, organisations that reduce their carbon emissions can sell these credits in the global market and receive financial incentives.

Experts provided detailed information to industries regarding carbon accounting, certification processes, and opportunities in the international carbon market.

Experts mentioned that there are immense possibilities in India's solar energy sector, and it's time for all industries, small and large, to adopt clean energy.

With the proper utilisation of government schemes and incentive policies, significant contributions can be made to the sustainable development of the state and the nation, and the future goal of carbon net zero can be achieved.

A question-and-answer session was held at the end of this seminar Participants in the program expressed their commitment to adopting clean energy.

Dr. Aman Malik, CEEW; Dr. Minal Pathak, Associate Professor, Ahmedabad University; Darshana Singh, Research Analyst, CEEW; Dr. Gopal Sarangi, Head, TERI; Samrat Sen Gupta, PROCLIME; Asitava Sen, Head, CRIA; Avantika Gupta, along with entrepreneurs and students, were present at this seminar. (ANI)

