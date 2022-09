New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Gujarati coming-of-age drama "Chhello Show" is India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Tuesday.

Titled "Last Film Show" in English, the movie, directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14.

" 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for Oscars 2023," FFI Secretary General Supran Sen told PTI.

The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale.

The movie, which features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.

The film is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat.

It won multiple awards during its festival run, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.

