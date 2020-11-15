Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,070 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its infection count to 1,88,310, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed six lives during the day, the death toll mounted to 3,803, it said.

The state's recovery rate improved slightly on Sunday to 91.30 per cent as 1,001 patients were discharged during the day.

This took the number of recovered cases in the state to 1,71,932, the department said in its statement.

As many as 49,842 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, due to which the number of samples tested till now rose to 68,37,282.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,88,310; new cases 1,070; death toll 3,803; discharged 1,71,932; active cases 12,575 and people tested so far 68,37,282.

