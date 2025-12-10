Dharmaj (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): In Gujarat's Anand district lies Dharmaj, a village that has emerged as a national model for rural prosperity, sustainability, and community-driven development. Often referred to as Gujarat's "Model NRI Village," Dharmaj showcases how global partnerships and local planning can together transform the face of rural India.

With rooftops lined with solar panels, clean and well-planned roads, and robust facilities in education, healthcare, and banking, Dharmaj reflects a level of infrastructure rarely seen in Indian villages. Almost every household here has at least one family member settled abroad, primarily in the United States, Canada, and parts of Africa. Their contributions continue to play a crucial role in the village's development.

Among the many overseas supporters is London-based NRI Bhupendra Patel, who has been associated with Dharmaj's welfare initiatives for over five decades. "We have raised millions of pounds for charities. Our main charity also begins with the name Dharmaj," he said, highlighting the emotional and financial bond the diaspora shares with their native village.

Nearly 5,000 residents of Dharmaj now live overseas. About two decades ago, the village introduced a unique development model to directly involve NRIs in local governance and infrastructure building. Under the Vatan Prem Yojana, a collaborative funding system was introduced in which NRIs contribute 40 per cent of the project cost, while the government provides the remaining 60 per cent.

Jignesh Patel, Administrator of the Gram Panchayat Dharmaj, said the scheme has significantly accelerated development. "In 'Vatan Prem Yojana', NRIs give 40 per cent and the government gives us 60 per cent grant for various developmental works. This village benefits from that a lot," he said.

One of the most prominent symbols of Dharmaj's transformation is its sprawling 50-bigha recreational park. Once a barren stretch of land, the park today features swimming pools, boating facilities, landscaped gardens, and open spaces for community gatherings. Beyond recreation, the park has also become a strong revenue-generating asset for the village.

Social worker Rajesh Patel noted that the project reflects Dharmaj's self-reliant development model. "Once a barren land, this park has become a self-reliant earning model for the village. This generates an income of 40-50 lakh rupees in 12 months. Along with this there are recreation facilities for people here. Even marriage ceremonies are performed here only," he said.

Education is another major priority for the village. Both government and private schools receive substantial support from the NRI community, enabling modern classrooms with smart boards and computer laboratories. The focus remains on preparing students for future global opportunities while staying rooted in local values.

Vijay Thakkar, Principal of VN High School, Dharmaj, said, "This institution gets government assistance in different areas. And where it is needed, our management makes the arrangements. Six of our classrooms are equipped with smart boards."

Dharmaj today stands as a living example of how rural India can progress without losing its identity. With a strong partnership between its global diaspora and local administration, the village has created a sustainable model of development based on clean energy, quality education, community infrastructure, and economic self-reliance. (ANI)

