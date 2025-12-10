New Delhi, December 10: Opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on electoral reforms in the House. After their walkout, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at the opposition, saying that they didn't walk out when he levelled allegations against former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, but walked out "on the issue of infiltrators".

"They can boycott 200 times, not even one infiltrator will be allowed to vote in this country...I was speaking about pushing infiltrators out of the country. I levelled numerous allegations against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, his (Rahul Gandhi's) father, and Sonia ji; had they walked out at that time, it would have been logical. They walked out over infiltrators," Shah said. ‘Parliament Will Not Run on Your Directions’: Heated Exchange Erupts in Lok Sabha After Amit Shah Confronts Rahul Gandhi’s Objections During SIR Debate (Watch Video).

"Our policy is 'detect, delete and deport'. Their policy is 'normalise infiltration, grant them recognition, include them in the vote list during the election and formalise this..." he added. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on December 11 (Thursday) following the completion of Shah's speech.

Earlier, Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori with the latter challenging Shah to conduct a debate on his press conferences pertaining to his allegations. Home Minister retorted that "Parliament won't function as per his wish." ‘Leader of Paryatan’: Rahul Gandhi Travels to Germany Mid-Parliament Session; BJP Criticises Visit.

Rahul Gandhi sought to interject Amit Shah after the Home Minister referred to his vote chori allegations. Slamming the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Shah stated that he has answers to all their allegations.

