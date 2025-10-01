Rajkot [Gujarat] (India), October 1 (ANI): Rajkot is fast transforming into a smart, safe, and sustainable city under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the proactive efforts of the state government.

With a mix of modern infrastructure, technology-driven systems, and citizen-centric projects, the city is steadily raising the quality of life for its residents while enhancing safety and sustainability.

At the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), live CCTV feeds from across the city are monitored round the clock. The high-tech surveillance system has helped significantly reduce crime rates and ensure a secure environment for residents and visitors. "In Rajkot, 1,000 cameras have been installed across key locations, including public areas, traffic signals, and Rajkot Municipal Corporation offices," said Sameer Dhaduk, Director of the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Rajkot's water treatment plants are ensuring safe and sustainable use of water resources by treating polluted water, storing it for future use, and maximising reuse. "We strive to treat all contaminated water, transfer the purified water to storage tanks, and ensure its maximum reuse. In this way, we are progressing step by step towards realising Prime Minister Modi's vision," said Ravi, a lab chemist at the facility.

The government's welfare measures are visible through the Lighthouse Project, where families in Rajkot have been provided free housing facilities. These homes are equipped with modern amenities, ensuring not just shelter but also dignity and improved living standards. "The kitchens are fully equipped with furniture and a gas pipeline connection. Residents also have access to vehicle parking, while the society is furnished with facilities such as an Anganwadi school, a community health centre, and water filter plants," said Jay Soni, a beneficiary of the project.

Tourism has also been integrated into Rajkot's smart city vision. The Atal Sarovar has emerged as a growing attraction, offering visitors scenic beauty along with recreational and environmental benefits. "This place in Rajkot is truly on another level, filled with peace, tranquillity, and an atmosphere of happiness all around," said tourist Arti Arya.

Rajkot is redefining urban growth with technology, welfare, and sustainability, becoming a benchmark for Gujarat's Smart City Mission. (ANI)

