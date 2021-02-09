Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Gujjar leader and former MLA Madan Bhaiyya on Tuesday alleged that police was being used to pressure him after he extended support to the farmers' agitation against the agri laws.

He made the allegation at a mahapanchayat in Jawli village, a day after police had descended on his residence while looking for a criminal.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, however, denied the charge and claimed that they had acted on information received about a wanted criminal.

“Arrival of police of two police stations at my residence was part of a political conspiracy against me," Bhaiyya alleged at the meeting in which residents of Jawli and nearby villages participated.

"The officials saying they were here in search of a man who is wanted in a case is a totally a lame excuse. In fact, it is a tactic to mount pressure on me so that I may not extend my community's support to the farmers' protest,” he alleged.

SP Raja said police were just searching for an accused wanted in a criminal case.

"The action was taken on information received by police and his location was said to be at the ex-MLA's house. But the information was wrong. There was no political pressure behind police action," he told PTI. PTi CORR

