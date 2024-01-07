Imphal, Jan 7: A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday night, police said.

Hills-based militants attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said. Further details are awaited. Manipur: New Outfit People’s Protection Force Killed SDPO in Moreh Near Myanmar Border, Say Sources.

The border town in Tengnoupal district had witnessed a heavy gunfight on January 2, in which six security personnel, including a BSF jawan, were injured. They were airlifted to Imphal for better treatment. Before that, the town witnessed similar gun-battles since December 30. Manipur: Assam Rifles Rescue Manipur Police Commandos Ambushed by Militants on Highway Near India-Myanmar Border in Moreh, Video Surfaces.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last week remarked that there were "high chances" that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the attacks in Moreh.

