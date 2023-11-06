A video showing the army's Assam Rifles soldiers pulling off a spectacular, first-hand account of the brave rescue from inside an armoured vehicle of Manipur Police commandos pinned down by terrorists with heavy firing during an ambush on a highway has surfaced online. On October 31, the insurgents hiding on a hill attacked a Manipur Police commando reinforcement convoy travelling between Imphal and the town of Moreh, sharing its borders with Myanmar. In the video, an Assam Rifles unit can be seen reaching out to help the police force. One of the commandos can be seen jumping inside the Army's armoured vehicle amid heavy shelling, and the others follow him as the soldiers cover for them. The chaotic video surfaced online on November 6 and since gone viral. Manipur Unrest: Indian Army and Assam Rifles Undertake Major Rescue Operation in Violence-Hit Northeastern State, Evacuate More Than 7,500 Civilians (Watch Video).

Assam Rifles Rescue Manipur Police Commandos Ambushed by Militants in Manipur

Assam Rifles troops rescued Manipur Police commandos ambushed by Militants on a highway near India-myanmar border town Moreh. Army troops arrived in an Casspir armored vehicle and engaged the Militants in heavy gunfire, providing cover for the Police commandos to escape. pic.twitter.com/UxrMW2KBKh — Defence Core (@Defencecore) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)