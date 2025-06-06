Itanagar, Jun 6 (PTI) A gunfight broke out between security personnel and suspected militants along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, a defence official said on Friday.

During patrolling in the Pongchau circle on Thursday, security forces observed the movement of some armed men and challenged them, he said.

Also Read | Water Cut in Pune: Supply Suspended in South Pune on June 12 Due to Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas.

The suspected militants started indiscriminate firing after noticing the patrol party, and the security personnel retaliated, the defence spokesperson said.

During the firing, the intruders fled towards the Myanmar side, he said.

Also Read | Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Electronics Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Electronics and Semiconductor Solutions, Meet Domestic Requirements.

The patrolling was launched following specific information about the movement of some individuals in Ponghcau circle along the India-Myanmar border, the defence official said.

The area was thoroughly searched by the security forces, but the intruders managed to cross the border, taking advantage of the dense forest, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)