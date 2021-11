New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Extending greetings of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Guru Nanak Dev's vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires the countrymen.

"On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," tweeted PM Modi.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Tirupati, Flight Service Hit.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru falls today (November 19).

Also Read | 'Sexual Intent, Not Skin-to-Skin Contact Leads To Assault': Supreme Court Sets Aside Bombay High Court Judgement.

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)