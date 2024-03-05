Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 5 (ANI): The manager of a cafe in Haryana's Gurugarm has been arrested by the police after diners reportedly fell ill and vomited after consuming mouth fresheners, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the manager of the cafe, Gagandeep, is set to be produced in the district court today.

"On the night of March 3, we got information from the hospital that some people had been admitted here. Police reached the spot and the people who were admitted lodged a complaint and said they had gone to a restaurant. After the food, they were given a mouth freshener. After eating it, they started vomiting and had a burning sensation in their mouth, due to which they were admitted to the hospital," said Surender Sheoran, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Manesar, Gurugram.

After reaching the hospital, the doctor said the mouth fresheners contained 'dry ice', which is a deadly acid that can lead to death.

"A case under Sections 328 and 120B has been registered against the staff and the restaurant owner. The manager of the restaurant has been arrested. Further investigation is underway," added ACP Sheoran.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

