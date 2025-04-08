Gurugram, Apr 8 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man who was allegedly behind the wheel when his car collided with a motorcycle at the Leopard Trail, resulting in the death of the rider.

The man was identified as Jai Yadav, a resident of Global Tower in Gurugram's Ashok Vihar Phase III, police said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat's Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

The collision occurred Sunday at the Leopard Trail Road in Pandala in Gurugam.

Lucknow native Somita Singh, 28, was thrown off her bike when the car hit her, leading to a brain injury that led to her death.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Security Agencies To Work in Coordinated Manner To Achieve Goal of Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir.

She worked as a software developer at a Noida-based firm and had come for a ride with an all-women motorcyclists' group from Noida to Gurugram on a BMW bike, police had earlier said.

Her father, in his complaint, accused the firm that organised the ride and demanded that it be booked under criminal charges.

A case consequently was registered at Badshahpur Police Station.

The car, which was abandoned by Yadav, had been seized by police on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)