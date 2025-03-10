Gurugram, Mar 10 (PTI) A 31-year-old engineer has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh cash from a property dealer's car which was parked in a housing society in New Palam Vihar here, police said.

On Saturday, the property dealer filed a complaint that Rs 5 lakh were stolen from his car which was parked in the society's parking lot.

An FIR was registered at Bajghera Police Station and Denis alias Kullu was arrested on Sunday from near a shopping mall in Bajghera, they said.

"During interrogation, Denis revealed when the property dealer's car entered the society, he noticed some bags kept in his car. After some time, he opened the vehicle and stole the cash and goods kept inside,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Jharkhand native Denis works at a private company in Gurugram and lives in the same locality as the property dealer, the police said .

The stolen cash, three mobile phones and two laptops were recovered from the possession of Denis, they said.

Police have taken the accused on five days of police remand after being produced in a city court, they added.

Further probe is underway.

