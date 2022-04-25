Gurugram, Apr 25 (PTI) A team of state vigilance bureau nabbed a Gujarat Police inspector on charges of taking a ?2 lakh bribe from a Gurugram resident to weaken a cheating case involving the complainant's nephew, officials said on Monday.

Deputy superintendent of police Sumit Kumar, state vigilance bureau (Rohtak range), said that Jagdish Chaudhary (31), SHO at Rajpipla police station in Narmada district of Gujarat, was caught red-handed while accepting the money in Sector 49 on Sunday.

Chaudhary flew down to the city to accept bribe and was staying in a guest house in Sector 49, the officials said.

An FIR has been registered against Chaudhary at state vigilance bureau, Gurugram.

According to the officials, Chaudhary, a native of Banaskantha district in Gujarat, demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in a case registered on February 14 against Faridabad resident Amarinder Puri in Gujarat under IPC sections of cheating and sections of IT Act for allegedly providing fake degrees of a Gujarat university. Amarinder was arrested later in the case, they said.

Amarinder's uncle Sandeep Puri, a resident of DLF phase-1 in Gurugram, filed a complaint with the state vigilance bureau, Rohtak, alleging that inspector Chaudhary assured him that he will weaken the case and also not file any supplementary chargesheet against Amarinder if he gives Rs 3 lakh as bribe.

“I already handed over Rs 1 lakh to inspector Jagdish on April 12 at Rajpipla in Gujarat. For the remaining Rs 2 lakh, inspector Jagdish came to Delhi by air on Sunday, from where he reached Gurugram,” Sandeep said in his complaint.

After receiving the complaint, a team of vigilance bureau, Rohtak, led by DSP Kumar, along with duty magistrate Akhtar Hussain, laid a trap, the officials said.

“The Gujarat SHO called the complainant with Rs 2 lakh in a guest house in Sector 49 and we caught him red-handed while accepting bribe. The cash was recovered from his possession by duty magistrate. We will produce him in a city court soon,” DSP Kumar said.

