Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 30 (ANI): The district authorities here have banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, on Sunday in view of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Gurugram.

District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Also Read | Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi Amid Cheers and Claps (Watch Video).

This order will be disseminated across Gurugram District via public relations department's van and posted prominently at various locations, including District HQ, Sub Divisional offices, Tehsils, Courts, Public places, and Police Stations, said the order.

Violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Online Scam in Gujarat: Offering Part-Time Jobs, Two College Dropouts Dupe People of Rs 60 Crore in Three Months; Arrested.

As per the intimation from the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Haryana Panchkula, the Chief Minister, Haryana, will be visiting Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)