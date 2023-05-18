Gurugram, May 18 (PTI) Jailed gangster Ajay Zaildar's wife has been arrested along with a henchman of her husband for trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a local liquor trader, police here said on Thursday.

After her arrest, Preeti confessed that she had called the trader on WhatsApp and threatened him at the behest of his jailed husband.

She was produced before a duty magistrate Wednesday night and sent to judicial custody, while the alleged henchman was taken on one-day police remand.

According to the police, Preeti, wife Ajay Zaildar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested from a high-rise society in Kherki Daula area, followed by the arrest of her aide Naveen on Thursday.

During interrogation Preeti told police that she had met her husband in jail a week ago and had made an extortion call to the liquor trader for Rs 50 lakh at his behest.

She revealed that she first contacted Zaildar's nephew Sandeep, who introduced her to his friend Naveen, a resident of Tirpadi. Sandeep and Preeti made the threat using Naveen's mobile, police said.

"Preeti was sent to judicial custody while we are questioning Naveen after taking him on a one day police remand. We are conducting raids to nab Sandeep, nephew of Ajay Zaildar, and will arrest him soon," said Inspector Ajay Malik, SHO, Kherki Daula Police Station.

Liquor trader Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Nakhrola village, had filed a complaint on Wednesday of getting an extortion call from the wife and nephew of gangster Ajay Zaildar.

