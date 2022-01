Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 2 (ANI): The timings of visitors' entry has been shortened in a Gurugram mall in sector 37 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mahipal, a guard at the Mall said, "The guidelines have been issued from the Haryana government due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The Mall opens at 9:00 am and closes at 5:00 pm."

Also Read | Russian National Held With Drugs Worth Rs 4.89 Lakh From Morjim Beach Village in North Goa.

While supporting the government's initiative, a local visitor said, "It is a good initiative. We completely support this. We will visit the mall before 5 pm."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police also sealed a wine shop in the Malviya Nagar area for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The order was given by Hauz Khas Sub-Divisional Magistrate. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab: 60-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Men Due To Dispute Over Throwing Garbage In Jalandhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)