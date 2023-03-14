Gurugram, Mar 13 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to seven years in prison for robbing a woman of her scooter at gunpoint in 2021.

Additional Sessions Judge Phalit Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the man and said failure to pay it in time will attract further imprisonment of three months.

An FIR was registered against Dev alias Nonu under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on August 21, 2021 on a complaint by Jyoti Rani, a resident of New Colony area here.

According to the complaint, the man suddenly came in the middle of the road near Rajvanshi Hotel and robbed her of her scooter at knifepoint.

Nonu was arrested by police after scanning CCTV footage of the area. The stolen scooter and the knife used in the commission of the crime were also recovered from his possession.

During the course of the trial, a total of seven witnesses testified before the court.

