Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) Out to revamp the city policing, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran has ordered a major reshuffle across police stations.

Thirty-six inspectors, including SHOs of 21 police stations, have been transferred in the revamp.

Five SHOs have been taken off the field policing and sent to traffic, court, and challan branches.

According to the order issued by the top cop, Inspector Dinesh Kumar has been transferred as SHO DLF Phase 1 Police Station, after being taken off from Sadar Police Station.

Inspector Jitendra from traffic staff has been posted as SHO DLF phase-2 PS.

According to the reshuffle, Inspector Sandeep has been appointed as SHO of DLF phase 3 PS, Ved Prakash as SHO of Sadar PS, Pawan Kumar as SHO Sector 29 PS, Rajesh Kumar as SHO Sector 50 PS, and Devendra as SHO Sector 53 PS.

The Commissioner sent Suresh Kumar to PS Metro, Pankaj Kumar to PS Civil lines, Dinkar to PS New Colony, Krishan Kant to PS sector 14, Manoj Kumar to Sector 9, Sunder Pal to PS Shivaji Nagar, Praveen to PS Palam Vihar, Vijay to PS Manesar, Rahul Dev to Sector 37, and Sandeep to PS Badshahpur.

Inspector Satish was posted in PS Udyog vihar as present SHO Naresh Kumar is due to be retired on April 20.

Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Sector 29, a key police station, was transferred to the court summons staff.

Sanjay Kumar, SHO Sector 9, and Jitendra of Palam Vihar were sent to traffic staff.

SHO of Sector 14 Police Station was sent to control room, while Sector 53 SHO was posted in escort guard staff. Some others have been sent to Police Lines.

Inspector Naresh Kumar was transferred to Cyber Police Station after being moved from DLF phase 1 Police Station.

